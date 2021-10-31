Flames torch Flyers 4-0 in final game of Philly’s western Canada road trip

CALGARY, Alberta — The culmination of three games in four nights on a western Canada road trip: a whole lot of sleepy Flyers hockey.

Philadelphia looked out of sorts offensively while falling 4-0 to the Flames, who extended their red-hot winning streak to six games. For the game, the Flames outshot the Flyers 36-20.

Up until their loss to the Flames, the Flyers had been jumping on the score sheet early. They registered the first goal in five of their seven games this season prior to Saturday night and went 4-0-1 when they did.

However, the Flyers struggled to generate scoring chances Saturday, and when they managed to put a handful of pressure on net, Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was in perfect position to answer the call and secure the shutout. In his last four starts, Markstrom has stopped 125 of 126 shots.

For the first two games of the western road trip, the Flyers came ready to play and outscored opponents in the first period. Against the Edmonton Oilers, the Flyers led 3-2 after the first 20 minutes and against the Vancouver Canucks, the Flyers pulled ahead 2-1.

However, against the Flames, they struggled to put pressure on Markstrom after a scoreless first period. They were were outshot 8-4 and only had one high-danger scoring chance to the Flames' five.