First period enough for Flyers to hold off Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Sean Couturier scored and added an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers used a quick start to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Thursday night.

James van Riemsdyk also scored on the power play for the Flyers, and Claude Giroux had two assists.

The night got off to a fast start with the teams scoring three goals in the first seven minutes, two of them 1 minute, 53 seconds apart.

Flyer goaltender Martin Jones, a Vancouver native, stopped 27 shots.

"He was an all-star tonight," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said. "He played extremely well. He made the difference."

Jones said it's always special to return to Vancouver and play at Rogers Arena, where his father, Harvey, was once vice president of arena operations.

"It's always fun to come home and play in front of family and friends," he said. "I thought we played really well. The penalty kill was really good, we defended well."

Couturier also praised Jones.

"In the second, and even in the third, he made some big saves late to keep us ahead, saved us a couple of times on the penalty kills," Couturier said. "He was awesome and played a heck of a game."