Even without Ryan Ellis, Flyers raising eyebrows with defensive turnaround

"We knew we had some tough games coming up when we looked at the schedule," center Derick Brassard said after scoring the first goal to trigger the victory in D.C. "We went to western Canada, which is a hard trip. Three (games) in four (nights).

"This was another big game for us and we needed that game badly. The guys competed hard for 60 minutes and sacrificed their bodies up and down the lineup. It's a positive. We're just trying to build our game, and it's good to see."

It has also been good to see Hart (3-2-2, 2.41 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) show last season was a fluke, and his backup, Martin Jones (3-0, 1.68, .950 ), excel over his first three games.

"They both have given us a chance to win every night," Ristolainen said.

The Flyers' 6-2-2 start feels better than last season, when they went 7-2-1 to begin the year but were outshot in nine of 10 games and outplayed in a lot of their wins.

Sean Couturier, who is tied with Claude Giroux for the team lead with 12 points, was asked about the Flyers' defensive turnaround in the first 10 games.