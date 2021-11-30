Devils sign center Jack Hughes to 8-year, $64M extension

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils have locked up their best player until the end of the decade, signing center Jack Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Tuesday afternoon, hours before the Devils and Hughes were to face the San Jose Sharks.

Hughes is returning to the lineup after missing 17 games with a dislocated shoulder.

Hughes, the No. 1 pick overall in the 2019 NHL draft will earn an average salary of $8 million with the new contract. His salary over the deal will range from $9 million next season and dropping to $7 million in the final two years.

"I'm so excited to sign this deal for myself and for my family," Hughes said. "I love being in New Jersey and I love playing in New Jersey. I wouldn't want to play anywhere else, and we are really building something special. I believe in what we are doing here, and we have a great chance to be successful for a long time. This contract shows that this team is extremely invested in me and I'm also really dedicated to this organization."

Devils managing partner David Blitzer said the franchise is committed to the smooth-skating Hughes.