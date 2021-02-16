Depleted Flyers finally return to practice with just 16 players; 6 regulars not expected to face Rangers

“Guys are going to have to jump on the opportunity and make the best of it,” coach Alain Vigneault said.

Other players on the ice Tuesday: Travis Sanheim, Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, Nolan Patrick, Ivan Provorov, Hayes, Michael Raffl, Joel Farabee, Connor Bunnaman and Mark Friedman.

Some players not on the COVID-19 list — such as James van Riemsdyk, Sean Couturier, Phil Myers, and Nic Aube-Kubel — were not on the ice, but it sounds as if they will play Thursday.

General manager Chuck Fletcher said some players had to start their quarantines at different times, accounting for why they weren’t able to be on the ice Tuesday. He expected eight more players to be at practice Wednesday.

Fletcher said he expects to have a full roster, numerically, for Thursday’s game. In other words, 20 players will dress, but the lineup will be without several key forwards.

Vigneault, who confirmed Giroux had contracted the coronavirus, said some of the players had minor symptoms, and some had none.