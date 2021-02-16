Depleted Flyers finally return to practice with just 16 players; 6 regulars not expected to face Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers returned to the ice for practice Tuesday in Voorhees but had just 16 players — 14 skaters and goalies Carter Hart and Brian Elliott — who participated.
It was the team’s first time on the ice in eight days.
That was the good news.
The bad news: Coach Alain Vigneault said he didn’t expect the seven players on the COVID-19 protocol list to be ready to play Thursday against the visiting New York Rangers.
That means the Flyers will be without six regulars, including forwards Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Jake Voracek, Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton. Defenseman Justin Braun is the other regular expected to miss the game. (The other player on the COVID list, center Morgan Frost, is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.)
The shortage of players will make it challenging to compete against the Rangers.
“It shouldn’t be difficult to be compete. It’s just the next man up,” center Kevin Hayes said after practice. “We’re going to be without some good players ... but I think everyone will compete, whether you’re a regular in the lineup or just got called up.”
Four players from the taxi squad were among the 14 skaters Tuesday: Forwards Andy Andreoff, Maksim Susko, David Kase, and defenseman Derrick Pouliot. All could be in the lineup against the Rangers
“Guys are going to have to jump on the opportunity and make the best of it,” coach Alain Vigneault said.
Other players on the ice Tuesday: Travis Sanheim, Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, Nolan Patrick, Ivan Provorov, Hayes, Michael Raffl, Joel Farabee, Connor Bunnaman and Mark Friedman.
Some players not on the COVID-19 list — such as James van Riemsdyk, Sean Couturier, Phil Myers, and Nic Aube-Kubel — were not on the ice, but it sounds as if they will play Thursday.
General manager Chuck Fletcher said some players had to start their quarantines at different times, accounting for why they weren’t able to be on the ice Tuesday. He expected eight more players to be at practice Wednesday.
Fletcher said he expects to have a full roster, numerically, for Thursday’s game. In other words, 20 players will dress, but the lineup will be without several key forwards.
Vigneault, who confirmed Giroux had contracted the coronavirus, said some of the players had minor symptoms, and some had none.
“Let’s hope the ones that do get it stay healthy, which is what has happened so far, and let’s hope that this is it and we get back to playing some hockey,” Vigneault said. “We’ve got four games that we’ve got to make up in a very condensed schedule already. We’ve got basically very limited practice time to get ourselves ready for Thursday, and then we’ve got to fly five hours to Lake Tahoe to go play a noon game. So not a lot of time, but it is what it is. We’ve got to deal with it and we’ve got to deal with it head-on.”
Notes: Vigneault said he was surprised one of his players — he wouldn’t name him — had a positive test despite being among the most vigilant about following the COVID-prevention guidelines, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing his hands. ... Carsen Twarynski was among the taxi-squad players who did not skate Tuesday. ... The practice was run by assistants Mike Yeo and Ian Laperriere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.