Defenseman Brian Zanetti, center Morgan Frost catch the eye on Day 1 of Flyers' rookie camp

"It had to be tough for him not to be playing, but he's putting the work in and games are going to come fast," Laperriere said. "So far, he looks great, he looks healthy, he looks excited. If he can become the player everyone thinks he can, it's going to help the organization."

The Flyers' morning skates this season will be held at the Wells Fargo Center instead of Voorhees. ... Winger Maksim Sushko, coming back after knee surgery, did not participate in the first day but skated after the session. ... Center Jon-Randall Avon, a camp invitee trying to earn a contract, said he was closely observing the impressive work ethic displayed by Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny during workouts. ... The veterans worked out on one side Thursday, the rookies on the other. ... Former Flyer Mark Recchi is among the inductees who will go into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 4 at the Rivers Casino Event Center. ... Left winger Isaac Ratcliffe, who is listed at 6-6, 201 pounds and is coming off an injury-plagued season with the Phantoms, is back to full health. "If he can ever put everything together, he's going to have a chance to play for the big club," Laperriere said.