Deeper Flyers team looks better prepared to handle Couturier's injury absence

All of what Voracek said there was true, yet the Flyers were at their best in the third period of each of these first two games, grinding the Penguins down to dust, outscoring them 5-1, and maybe the most revealing and encouraging statistic through those two contests is this: No Flyers forward averaged more than 19 minutes of ice time per game.

There's no more asking Claude Giroux to push himself past 20, 21 minutes a night, no more third- and fourth-lines made up of marginal NHL players.

Seven forwards have scored at least one goal already for the Flyers, and from the returns of Oskar Lindblom and Nolan Patrick to the presence of Carter Hart in net, having Couturier go down doesn't have to be the debilitating bit of bad luck that it once would have been.

"Everybody knows he's a big part of our team," coach Alain Vigneault said. "But at the end of the day, injuries are part of the game. It's next man up, who can come up and play. That's what we did when we got down to 11 forwards."