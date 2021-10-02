Dear Flyers fans: No need to panic yet

"I felt all right, a couple power-play goals and a deflection," Jones said. "Sometimes it takes a little bit to try to feel comfortable and find your rhythm. It's nice to get the first one out of the way and build off that."

The most encouraging sign of the night for the Flyers was the play of Farabee, who got stronger in the offseason and seems destined for a big year.

On the flip side, center Morgan Frost wasn't effective against Boston's big guns. It was Frost's first game in almost nine months, and facing Bergeron and Co. wasn't the same as playing in rookie camp, where the 22-year-old excelled.

"It's a lot quicker, and the guys are bigger, faster, stronger," said Frost, who said his surgically repaired shoulder is 100 percent healthy. "It's definitely a little bit of an adjustment from the rookie games. I'm kind of just getting back into the game thing and I just want to try to get better every game and take it from there."

The Flyers, already hit by injuries to some key players, will try to keep improving over their last four preseason games, build chemistry with their new teammates, and make sure their penalty kill gets in order before the Oct. 15 opener against Vancouver.

Oh, and show their fans the sky isn't falling.

