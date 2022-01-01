Cup or no Cup, it's time to appreciate Flyers forward Claude Giroux's sustained greatness

Claude Giroux may be playing the final few months of his epic Philadelphia Flyers career.

The fact he may not be here much longer has nothing to do with his production, of course, because the soon-to-be 34-year-old forward is showing no signs of slowing down.

It has everything to do with the fact that, if the Flyers are on the playoff bubble, or worse, general manager Chuck Fletcher could probably get a big haul if he dealt the team’s captain — and someone who can become an unrestricted free agent in July — by the March 21 trade deadline.

So it’s time to appreciate just what Giroux has done since joining the Flyers in 2007-08. He is among the Flyers’ career leaders in most offensive categories, and in Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime win in Seattle, he surpassed Hall of Famer Bill Barber and became the team’s No. 2 all-time scorer with 884 points.

“Bill Barber is obviously a legend in Philly for everything he’s done for the city,” Giroux said, mindful that the left winger played a big part in the Flyers’ Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975. “And just to be in the same thought with him, it’s a great honor.”