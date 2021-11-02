Couturier, Hart lead Flyers as winless Coyotes drop 10th

"Time flies, just trying to enjoy it the best I can," Couturier said of his milestone. "Hopefully, many more."

The Flyers scored on their 26th shot against the rookie Vejmelka, who was outstanding. Earlier in the period, Vejmelka made one of his many stellar stops of the game with a glove save on James van Riemsdyk.

"Karel was unreal," Arizona's Barrett Hayton said.

Laughton made it 2-0 with 2 minutes, 9 seconds left, and Giroux added an empty-netter with an assist from Couturier.

Hart was steady between the pipes for Philadelphia, with one of his best stops coming late in the first period when he robbed Phil Kessel with his pads.

"It allowed us to stay calm and weather the storm," Couturier said. "We found a way to help him out in the third."

Philadelphia appeared to take a 1-0 lead with 7:14 left in the second period when Cam Atkinson's shot from close range crossed the goal line. The referee signaled for a goal, but the officials convened and disallowed the goal after determining that Vejmelka had frozen the puck at the side of the net.

"After looking at the replay, it was probably the right call," Vigneault said.