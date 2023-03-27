Comcast Spectacor, the parent company of the Flyers, announced on Monday that chairman and Flyers governor Dave Scott is retiring after 30 years at Comcast.

Dan Hilferty, who joined Comcast Spectacor last month as its CEO, will take over each of Scott's roles. He will become chairman of the company on April 17 and governor of the Flyers on July 1. Scott previously held the CEO title before Hilferty was hired by Comcast Spectacor.

"Working for both Comcast and Comcast Spectacor have been the opportunity of a lifetime, and I'm very proud of all that we've accomplished over the last 30 years," Scott said via release. "It has been an incredible honor to work for such a terrific company and I'm very thankful to Brian [Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation] for his trust in me. I've also been fortunate to work with so many fantastic colleagues and look forward to watching this company continue to grow under Dan's leadership."

For 10 years, Hilferty served as president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross until 2020. He also recently led Philadelphia's bid to become one of the 16 North American cities set to host the 2026 men's World Cup. Hilferty will continue to serve as the chair of the board of directors of Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

Previously, Hilferty also held leadership roles in Philadelphia-headquartered companies, including president and CEO of AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies and senior vice president of government affairs at Mercy Health Corporation.

Upon his initial hiring in February, Hilferty called himself a "tenacious" Flyers fan. He hails from Ocean City, and is an alumnus of St. Joseph's University.

"I've enjoyed partnering with Dave since I joined Comcast Spectacor last month and I'm energized about the opportunity to further advance the company," Hilferty said via release.

"Our number one goal for the Flyers will be to consistently compete for the Stanley Cup. It is going to be a process that will take time to get on that path, but I'm confident we are headed in the right direction with Danny Briere as interim GM, Coach [ John] Tortorella, and our hiring of a President of Hockey Operations soon. Our leadership team will be fully focused to deliver on this for our fans while also continuing to make the sports complex the best location for sports and entertainment in the nation."

Scott initially joined Comcast in 1993, became president of what is now Comcast's Central Division from 1996 to 2005, served as Comcast Cable's CFO from 2005 to 2013, and joined Comcast Spectacor in 2013. He will continue to serve on the board of T1, Spectacor's competitive esports team based in South Korea.

Spectacor Sports and Entertainment CEO Valerie Camillo will continue to work directly with Hilferty in her role that oversees the Wells Fargo Center and leads the Flyers' business operations.