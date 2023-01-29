 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FLYERS 4, JETS 0 | LATE SATURDAY

Carter Hart makes 40 saves, Flyers beat Jets 4-0

Flyers Jets Hockey

The Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) can't get the puck past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart as Rasmus Ristolainen (55) defends during the first period Saturday.

 JOHN WOODS, The Canadian Press via AP

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Carter Hart made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season in the Philadelphia Flyers' 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

“It’s obviously nice,” Hart said. “There were a lot of big blocks, a lot of good sticks in lanes. They do a lot of seam passes and we did a good job of denying that.”

Noah Cates had a goal and an assist, Kieffer Bellows, Owen Tippett and Tony DeAngelo also scored, and Rasmus Ristolainen added two assists in the Flyers' final game before the All-Star break.

“Going into the break, you just empty the tank and you’re not too worried about how you’re going to feel for the next game,” Cates said. “We’re feeling good about ourselves going into the break with a win. We’ve had a really good month here in January and we’ve got a couple of more big months coming down the stretch.”

Philadelphia (21-21-9) is 7-1-1 in its last nine road games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots for Winnipeg before being relieved by David Rittich. Rittich made three saves.

The Jets have lost three straight to drop to 31-19-1.

DeAngelo scored on set-up from Scott Laughton at 6:48 of the third period, the goal that chased Hellebuyck from the net.

Tippett scored on a breakaway early in the third period to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead. Ristolainen sent a long pass from deep in his own end to Tippett, who beat Hellebuyck cleanly.

Philadelphia made it 2-0 midway through the second period on Bellows's first goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host St. Louis on Monday night.

Flyers: Host New York Islanders on Monday, Feb. 6.

