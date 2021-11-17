Cam Atkinson's OT goal lifts Flyers over Flames 2-1

"I'm happy it happened sooner rather than later," Hayes said. "It was a big goal. It'll be one I'll remember forever."

He said he'll give the puck to Jimmy's 2-year-old son, Beau.

"Personally, really, really happy for him," said Gaudreau, who played with Hayes at Boston College. "He's gone through a lot these past few months. It's hard because he's on the other team and I don't want them to score, but I was happy for him. He deserved it."

Kylington opened the scoring with just under 10 minutes left in the first with his third of the season. Gaudreau banked a pass off the boards to Kylington, whose shot from the point deflected off the legs of Couturier and past the right pad of Hart.

GAUDREAU'S HOMECOMING

It was the 336th assist for Gaudreau, who tied Guy Chouinard and Paul Reinhart for sixth in Flames history. It also was his eighth point in six career games in Philadelphia, which is 30 minutes from where he grew up in Carneys Point, New Jersey.

Gaudreau registered a career-high 10 shots and played a strong game, but wasn't able to put one home in front of family and friends in attendance.

"When you have that many good looks, you have to find the net," he said.