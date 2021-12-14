Cam Atkinson's hat trick leads Flyers past Devils 6-1

"All you can ask is to give what you have. You can't expect anything else," Ruff said. "I find it hard to sit here and make excuses."

Atkinson finished a pretty tic-tac-toe passing play with Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen from close range to make it 2-0 with 1 minute, 25 seconds left in the first period. Atkinson got his second goal short-handed on a hard slap shot that made it 4-1 with 3:44 left in the second and completed his hat trick with a one-timer from in front that gave Philadelphia a 6-1 advantage with 12:51 remaining.

It was the seventh career hat trick for Atkinson, who upped his team-leading total to 12 goals this season.

"It was exciting," he said.

Philadelphia broke the game open with three goals on nine shots in the second.

Braun's wrister from long range made it 3-0 at 6:07 of the period. After Subban's wrister got New Jersey on the board 36 seconds later, the Devils turned it over in their zone on a power play and Ivan Provorov set up Atkinson perfectly on a breakaway.