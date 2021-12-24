Bob McCammon, former Flyers coach and GM, dies at 80

The Flyers got off to a 22-17-11 start under McCammon and was replaced by Quinn. Under Quinn, the team went 18-8-4 the rest of the season and made the playoffs, and the Flyers reached the Stanley Cup Finals the next season (1979-80), one that included a record 35-game unbeaten streak.

McCammon replaced Quinn and coached the final eight games in 1981-82.

Quinn was more of a taskmaster, while McCammon would hang out with the players at one of their South Jersey drinking spots, said left winger Brian Propp, who played for both coaches.

McCammon "liked to have fun. He kind of knew what he had to do (as a coach)," Propp said Friday. "We had good leaders on the team. Pat Quinn was more strategic, and Bob liked to joke around and say funny things to the players" to get them motivated. "Everybody loved him, and we had good times with him."

The Flyers went 49-23-8 under McCammon in 1982-83 with a team that included veterans Bobby Clarke, Bill Barber, Darryl Sittler, Mark Howe, and a host of promising younger players such as goaltender Pelle Lindbergh.