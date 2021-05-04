Blow up the Flyers’ roster? Not necessary, says team Chairman Dave Scott.

Scott was asked what makes him think the Flyers are a better team than they showed when they repeatedly fell behind early, struggled mightily on special teams, and did not give a full 60-minute effort.

“There’s no excuses for it, but everybody had their own issues with COVID,” he said. “We actually started the season very well, and then we went through COVID. We had a lot of veterans sit. So did a few other teams, but it seemed like when we got everybody back, we could never get it back on track.

“I’m really looking forward to a normal season of 82 games. If you look at Chuck and A.V., they have not had an 82-game season with the Flyers, which is unreal. I think we’re a team that needs a training camp. We got all new coaches two seasons ago, plus going through COVID, so it hasn’t been easy for sure. But I think we’re going to have a normal season (in 2021-22), and Chuck and A.V. will take us where we need to go.”

Faith in Fletcher

Scott said he hasn’t lost faith in Fletcher, who never replaced Matt Niskanen with a suitable defenseman and made some questionable moves in the last year.