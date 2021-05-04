Blow up the Flyers’ roster? Not necessary, says team Chairman Dave Scott.

Dave Scott, the Philadelphia Flyers’ chairman, understands the fans’ grief over an underachieving season that has turned miserable.
He shares their frustration.
“I feel for our fans. I mean, it’s a sad situation,” he said in an interview Monday. “I’m angry. I’m frustrated. Everyone keeps saying they’re disappointed, and it’s beyond disappointment where we’re sitting today.”
He paused.
“But I’m not discouraged, and I’m determined,” he added.
Determined to turn things around after a two-month collapse — 12 wins in their last 35 games through Monday — that knocked the Flyers out of the NHL playoff picture. They will miss the playoffs for the fifth time in the last nine years.
A year ago, the Flyers went 41-21-7, finished second in the Metropolitan Division, and won their first playoff series since 2012.
That created high expectations, making this season’s fall from contention even more head-scratching.
No overhaul coming
In a wide-ranging interview, Scott, who confers with general manager Chuck Fletcher every day and believes in his decision making, said he doesn’t think the team needs radical changes. He says the Flyers need another scorer and top-pairing defenseman, and he strongly hinted that a backup goaltender is on the team’s wish list.
“I think we’re closer than our record shows,” Scott said. “If you look at it, it’s the same core group we had last season, and we took a big step under difficult circumstances, playing up in Toronto in the bubble.”
The Flyers are 23-22-7 this season and sit in sixth place in the East Division.
“There’s no excuses. We just didn’t get it done,” Scott said. “We took a big step back. And I can’t stop thinking about our fan base.”
He said he was walking around the Wells Fargo Center the other day “and looking at our past (championship) banners, and I know our fans are frustrated. All I can say is that Chuck and I talk every day, and we’re really determined to turn this thing around and give these guys what they need to get the job done.”
He believes Fletcher will have the salary-cap space to add some key pieces even if he doesn’t trade an expensive player such as Jake Voracek or James van Riemsdyk, or lose one of them in the expansion draft.
Scott supports head coach Alain Vigneault and his assistants but wasn’t exactly thrilled at the job they did this season.
Scott was asked who is the most accountable for the season: coaches, players, or management.
“You look at it, and it’s the coaches’ jobs to make sure the players are ready to play,” he said. “We’ve been showing up not ready to play. I mean, the guys have gotten off to slow starts in, what, 19 of the last 21 games” and allowed the first goal.
“But I don’t think there’s just one thing that you can point to” for the poor season, he said. “All I can tell you is that we’re going to have a busy summer. I’m determined to get his thing back on track, and that ‘s everything from spending to the cap and giving the resources to Chuck and A.V.”
It starts in goal
As far as making multiple changes to the roster, Scott said he doesn’t believe it’s necessary.
“I don’t think we need a total rebuild,” he said. “Last season wasn’t that long ago” and the Flyers did well with a similar roster. “I think we’re a lot better than what our record reflects right now. Clearly, it starts with goaltending.”
The Flyers are last in the league is goals allowed per game (3.57).
“You get behind like we have, and then you chase the game and make mistakes,” he said. “We all see it.”
Scott said there were several players “who took a step back this year, but I still believe in those guys. The young corps we have” — he mentioned Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Phil Myers, and Carter Hart — “I really think they’re going to be OK. Carter has a heavy load, but he’s a young kid, and I really believe he’ll get it turned around and be everything we thought he would be and more.”
Scott was asked what makes him think the Flyers are a better team than they showed when they repeatedly fell behind early, struggled mightily on special teams, and did not give a full 60-minute effort.
“There’s no excuses for it, but everybody had their own issues with COVID,” he said. “We actually started the season very well, and then we went through COVID. We had a lot of veterans sit. So did a few other teams, but it seemed like when we got everybody back, we could never get it back on track.
“I’m really looking forward to a normal season of 82 games. If you look at Chuck and A.V., they have not had an 82-game season with the Flyers, which is unreal. I think we’re a team that needs a training camp. We got all new coaches two seasons ago, plus going through COVID, so it hasn’t been easy for sure. But I think we’re going to have a normal season (in 2021-22), and Chuck and A.V. will take us where we need to go.”
Faith in Fletcher
Scott said he hasn’t lost faith in Fletcher, who never replaced Matt Niskanen with a suitable defenseman and made some questionable moves in the last year.
“Last year, he got (Kevin) Hayes and Nisky, and just that little bit of tweaking seemed to help a lot,” Scott said. “Kevin hasn’t had the same type of year this year, but he’s young and has potential. I think this will be the summer to make some things happen and make some tough decisions. Chuck has all my confidence … and so does A.V.”
Last week, Vigneault said he had an idea why so many of his players had poor seasons, but he said he wouldn’t talk about it until after the season. Was he referring to COVID-19?
Scott said he wasn’t sure what the coach would reveal.
“I really don’t know what he meant,” Scott said. “All I know is we had the six veterans out, and it was hard. But again, other teams have gone through this, too.”
If Ed Snider was alive, he would have erupted countless times over the last two months at the Flyers’ passive play.
He would have said that his team was embarrassing the city and that changes would be made in the offseason because he couldn’t stomach the listless play any longer.
He would have used colorful language — like you probably have while watching the team underachieve this season — and he probably would have said that no job was safe. Not the players, coaches, or management.
Snider was far from perfect as the team’s chairman and cofounder. He sometimes interfered too much, and that led to some bad decisions (see Ilya Bryzgalov, wannabe cosmonaut).
But no one could match his passion for the team.
Scott, the Flyers’ relatively new head honcho, is more reserved and hands-off when compared to Snider. But he cares deeply, works hard at his job, and, though he has other duties for Comcast Spectacor, says he is invested “24/7” in the hockey team.
His style is not to interfere. He trusts the people running the team on a daily basis and relies on their knowledge to build the Flyers’ first Stanley Cup champion since 1975.
Scott knew Snider for 20 years and worked closely with him for 2½ years before Snider died in 2016.
“He was always about hiring the right people and letting them do their job,” Scott said. “That’s what I’m doing. That’s what you have to do.”
Where does your town stand on marijuana? A town-by-town guide of South Jersey municipalities
ABSECON
City Council President Keith Bennett, in a March 18th meeting, said the economic development committee would take up the issue and make a recommendation to council.
ATLANTIC CITY
With one medical marijuana dispensary on the Boardwalk and another expected to open, Atlantic City is expected to take part in the more open laws, including taking advantage of a 2% tax the city can collect on sales of cannabis products.
AVALON
Borough Council has taken no recent public steps on the issue, but as far back as 2018, has been opposed to the legalization of marijuana, according to meeting minutes.
BARNEGAT
Township Committee will hold a public hearing and vote May 4 on an ordinance that would prohibit the operation of any cannabis businesses in the community.
BRIDGETON
City Council has taken no recent action. Voters, in a 2018 non-binding referendum, narrowly opposed its legalization.
BRIGANTINE
City Council voted in April to prohibit the smoking of marijuana in public places.
BUENA
The Borough Council in a March 8 agenda noted that “Marijuana legislation will need future discussion."
CAPE MAY CITY
City Council adopted an ordinance April 6 banning smoking of marijuana in public places.
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
The Dennis Township Committee will hold a public hearing and vote on adoption of an ordinance to ban marijuana smoking in public places.
The ordinance will be heard during a public hearing 5:30 p.m. May 25 at the Municipal Building at 571 Petersburg Rd., Dennisville.
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
An ordinance prohibiting the operation of certain classes of Cannabis businesses within its limits was introduced April 12.
EGG HARBOR CITY
Council began discussion of Cannabis legislation at its April 20 meeting.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
The Township hasn't taken formal action. But as a side note, one it largest institutions, Stockton University is rapidly expanding its educational offerings related to cannabis, including the creation of the Cannabis & Hemp Research Institute at Stockton.
HAMMONOTN
The town is reviewing options and and will have some legislation by the 180 day deadline, a town official has said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
No legislation can be found, but Columbia Care New Jersey, LLC , is seeking planning board approval to build a state licensed medical marijuana dispensary with drive through window involving a currently vacant commercial property located at 4436 East Black Horse Pike, according a recent public notice
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
No record of recent legislation, but at least as early as September 2019, town officials voiced opposition to locating a dispensary in town.
LACEY TOWNSHIP
The town's governing body introduced an ordinance April 22 allowing medical cannabis dispensaries in its M-1 business zone.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR
No action taken. Minutes of the township’s senior advisory board, the township’s police chief has spoken against it in 2019.
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Township officials were expected to vote May 3 on ordinance that would prohibit smoking of marijuana in public places.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee was expected to vote on May 3 on an ordinance that would prevent people from smoking or vaping cannabis in public. The township does support a proposal for a medical marijuana facility at the site of a former seafood processing plant.
MILLVILLE
City Commissioners discussed legislating cannabis facilities at their March 16 meeting, but have not taken formal action. Among the range of possibilities the board is considering is both is prohibiting it, or allowing and taxing it.
NORTH WILDWOOD
City Council has approved a ban on cannabis sales.
NORTHFIELD
City Council is discussing whether to prohibit the use and sale of marijuana after the plant was legalized for recreational use at the state level.
OCEAN CITY
The city April 8 adopted ordinances aimed at keeping out dispensaries.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Adopted and ordinance last August allowing “medical cannabis dispensaries” in the C-1 general commercial district. The Township has not discussed any item regarding recreational cannabis.
PLEASANTVILLE
The city has previously approved a medical marijuna dispensary. No legislation regarding recreational marijuana has been brought up, according to a review of minutes.
PORT REPUBLIC
The city in April held a discussion on marijuana legislation.
SEA ISLE CITY
The city will vote May 11 to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the sale or operation of any marijuana manufacturing, cultivation processing, distribution , dispensaries and the public consumption or smoking and regulate deliver and license the delivery.
SOMERS POINT
At a March meeting, the city's solicitor reminded the board of the state law and the need to redo any laws regulating marijuana by Aug. 21. While not binding, the city has previously issued a letter of support at a July 25, 2019 meeting for a medical marijuana facility, according to minutes of that meeting found on the city's website.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
A municipal law established in 2020 prohibits the operation of marijuana retail establishments, marijuana cultivation facilities, and marijuana product manufacturing facilities.
STONE HARBOR
Borough Council on April 6 introduced an ordinance prohibiting the sale of cannabis products and the operation of any aspect of the emerging legal cannabis industry within borough limits.
WILDWOOD CREST
A draft ordinance presented in March would ban cannabis sales.
UPPER TOWNSHIP
The township will vote May 10 to adopt an ordinance aimed at keeping out dispensaries.
UPPER PITTSGROVE
No information could be found regarding legislation. At a Jan 5, 2021 meeting, the board was asked for for support for a marijuana growing operation application.
VENTNOR
No legislation could be found, however, Mayor Beth Holtzman recently told The Philadelphia Inquirer she believes the city likely create legislation regarding marijuana use so it can will "opt out" of the state law.
VINELAND
The city's Zoning Board took the issue up at a recent meeting. It's unclear what action was taken.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.