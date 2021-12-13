As schedule eases, Flyers regroup and hope Carter Hart and James van Riemsdyk have started to surge

"For us to have success, I think the power play has to be in the top one-third of the league," van Riemsdyk said after scoring two goals with an extra attacker over the weekend. Heading into Sunday, the Flyers had climbed to 24th in the 32-team league with a 16.7% conversion rate on the power play.

Generating power-play chances gives "confidence that leads into your five-on-five play," van Riemsdyk said. "This unit we have together now, we had together earlier in the year, and we had some good success, so we have to continue to build on that."

Martin Jones, the winning goalie in Arizona, said the Flyers played with an improved structure in their weekend victories.

"We're supporting the puck better and it's allowed us to get on the forecheck and be more effective, and we're in better position to jump on loose pucks. ... and make plays offensively and defensively, as well," he said.

It was more of Hart's heroics than team structure that created the win in Vegas, and it's easy to have your way against woeful Arizona. But the Flyers need a stronger structure when they play the heavyweights, such as those that dotted their schedule during the 10-game losing streak.