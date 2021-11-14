An emotional Kevin Hayes, Ryan Ellis return to Flyers' lineup in 5-2 loss to Dallas

Hayes has dedicated his play to his late brother, Jimmy, 31, a former NHL player who died Aug. 23 with fentanyl and cocaine in his system. Hayes, who said Jimmy was his best friend, was full of emotions as he prepared to play a game without contacting his brother afterward.

"I've been thinking about that for a while now," he said before the opening faceoff. "This is probably the first game of my NHL career where I won't be able to text my brother after the game and kind of talk about it and joke about it and chat with him. I don't really know the emotions I'm going to have when I go out there, honestly."

Added Hayes: "I've been trying to prepare for it, but there's no real playbook on how to handle these situations. I'm hoping I can just help the team win."

Ellis, 30, played in the first three games, during which the Flyers' power play was 3 for 7; the PP went 4 for 28 in the next nine games without him.

Hayes was a power-play contributor last season.