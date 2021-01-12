Alain Vigneault has Flyers among NHL's elite. Now he looks to finish the job and win a Cup.

In a way, a coach’s initial year with a team is easier than the seasons that follow.

Oh, it’s a challenge for a coach to get his players to learn a new system in his first year, but that’s trumped by the fact that those players “buy in” and are extra motivated because they are trying to impress a different staff.

That’s part of the reason Alain Vigneault has done so well in his first seasons with four NHL teams, including last year with the Philadelphia Flyers. In his first seasons at Montreal, Vancouver and New York, his teams also made sizable gains, netting him a coach-of-the-year award with the Canucks and a berth in the Stanley Cup Final with the Rangers.

Will it be more challenging this year, his second season in Philly? Will the players be just as motivated?

No to the first question, yes to the second one, said center Kevin Hayes, who is coming off an outstanding first season with the Flyers.

“On a personal note, not at all,” he said about whether it was more difficult under a coach in Year 2. “Myself and AV have a great relationship that we’ve had since Day 1. He demands a lot from his players. He doesn’t care if you’re an older guy or a younger guy. He treats everyone the same.