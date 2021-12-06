After firing coach, Flyers drop 9th straight, 7-5 to Avs

"We have a lot of things to figure out, a lot of things to work on," he said. "I doubt that we're going to solve all of them tonight. But for tonight, go out there tonight in front of our fans, work our butt off and do everything we can to get a win."

The Flyers may have worked hard, but the result was all too familiar.

Giroux's slap shot from the slot gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead 6:02 in, but the Avalanche zipped past Philadelphia with speed and skill for four straight goals, culminating with Makar's rush into the Flyers zone past defenseman Ivan Provorov that he finished with a wrister past goalie Martin Jones on the glove side.

It looked as if Colorado was on its way to a repeat of Tampa Bay's lopsided victory Sunday, but the Flyers closed the first period with a pair of goals, on Lindblom's first in 22 games this season and Giroux's second of the night on a one-timer on the power play.

Philadelphia entered with just nine goals in 67 chances on the man-advantage before scoring a pair in the high-scoring opening period.

The scoring calmed down in the second, as Colorado got the only tally by Nichushkin 1:42 into the period.