2021 Philadelphia Flyers roster

Philadelphia Flyers roster
No. Name Pos. Shot Ht./Wt. Country
Forwards
11 Travis Konecny RW R 5-10/175 Canada
12 Michael Raffl LW L 6-0/200 Austria
13 Kevin Hayes C L 6-5/216 United States
14 Sean Couturier C L 6-3/211 United States
19 Nolan Patrick C L 6-2/198 Canada
21 Scott Laughton C L 6-1/190 Canada
23 Oskar Lindblom L W L 6-1/191 Sweden
25 James van Riemsdyk L W L 6-3/217 United States
28 Claude Giroux C R 5-11/185 Canada
48 Morgan Frost C L 5-11/185 Canada
62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel RW R 5-11/187 Canada
86 Joel Farabee LW L 609/164 United States
93 Jakub Voracek RW L 6-2/214 Czech Republic
Defense
5 Phil Myers D R 6-5/210 Canada
6 Travis Sanheim D L 6-3/181 Canada
8 Robert Hagg D L 6-2/204 Sweden
9 Ivan Provorov D L 6-1/201 Russia
53 Shayne Gostisbehere D L 5-11/180 United States
56 Erik Gustafsson D L 6-0/197 Sweden
59 Mark Friedman D R 5-11/185 Canada
61 Justin Braun D R 6-1/191 Canada
Goalies
37 Brian Elliott G — 6-2/209 Canada
79 Carter Hart G — 6-2/181 Canada
Taxi squad
10 Andy Andreoff C L 6-1/203 Canada
34 Alex Lyon G — 6-1/201 United States
39 Nate Prosser D R 6-2/201 United States
55 Samuel Morin D L 6-6/202 Canada
81 Carson Twarynski LW L 6-2/198 Canada
82 Connor Bunnaman C L 6-1/207 Canada
Injured, Nonroster
Wade Allison (RW), Tanner Laczynski (C), Isaac Ratcliffe (LW), Kirill Ustimenko (G).
Assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Chris Bigras (D), Tyson Foerster (RW), Pascal Laberge (RW), Mason Millman (D), Derrick Pouliot (D), Roddy Ross (G), Linus Sandin (RW), Felix Sandstrom (G), Matthew Strome (LW), Max Willman (RW), Zayde Wisdom (RW), Tyler Wotherspoon (D), Wyatte Wylie (D), Egor Zamula (D).
Oakcrest JROTC honors fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer with flag ceremony
Borgata adds Jeopardy slot machine
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Friday announced the addition of a Jeopardy slot machine.
Located across from the Long Bar, the large-format MegatTower Universal Gaming machine lets player post bets of six, 10 or 20 credits, according to a news release from the casino. It features bonuses from the show like Daily Double and Double Jeopardy, and players can also advance to a Final Jeopardy round.
The game math is based on the Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Diamond Slots.
State of the State Address scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday
No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Tuesday
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 16,122 cases with 380 deaths and 6,931 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,932 cases with 148 deaths and 4,188 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 9,192 cases with 241 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Atlantic City library to stay closed
ATLANTIC CITY — Public access to the Atlantic City Free Public Library will remain unavailable until further notice, the library said Tuesday in a news release.
The library was tentatively scheduled to reopen next week before the rise in COVID-19 cases.
"The safety of our public and staff is paramount, and we regret having to step back in our plans to reopen our facilities," library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said in the release. "There are encouraging developments in the fight against COVID-19. We look forward to the day we will open."
The library will continue to offer curbside pickup and a number of digital resources, including e-books, music and movies.
