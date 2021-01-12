 Skip to main content
2021 Philadelphia Flyers roster
2021 Philadelphia Flyers roster

Press staff reports

Philadelphia Flyers roster

No. Name Pos. Shot Ht./Wt. Country

Forwards

11 Travis Konecny RW R 5-10/175 Canada

12 Michael Raffl LW L 6-0/200 Austria

13 Kevin Hayes C L 6-5/216 United States

14 Sean Couturier C L 6-3/211 United States

19 Nolan Patrick C L 6-2/198 Canada

21 Scott Laughton C L 6-1/190 Canada

23 Oskar Lindblom L W L 6-1/191 Sweden

25 James van Riemsdyk L W L 6-3/217 United States

28 Claude Giroux C R 5-11/185 Canada

48 Morgan Frost C L 5-11/185 Canada

62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel RW R 5-11/187 Canada

86 Joel Farabee LW L 609/164 United States

93 Jakub Voracek RW L 6-2/214 Czech Republic

Defense

5 Phil Myers D R 6-5/210 Canada

6 Travis Sanheim D L 6-3/181 Canada

8 Robert Hagg D L 6-2/204 Sweden

9 Ivan Provorov D L 6-1/201 Russia

53 Shayne Gostisbehere D L 5-11/180 United States

56 Erik Gustafsson D L 6-0/197 Sweden

59 Mark Friedman D R 5-11/185 Canada

61 Justin Braun D R 6-1/191 Canada

Goalies

37 Brian Elliott G — 6-2/209 Canada

79 Carter Hart G — 6-2/181 Canada

Taxi squad

10 Andy Andreoff C L 6-1/203 Canada

34 Alex Lyon G — 6-1/201 United States

39 Nate Prosser D R 6-2/201 United States

55 Samuel Morin D L 6-6/202 Canada

81 Carson Twarynski LW L 6-2/198 Canada

82 Connor Bunnaman C L 6-1/207 Canada

Injured, Nonroster

Wade Allison (RW), Tanner Laczynski (C), Isaac Ratcliffe (LW), Kirill Ustimenko (G).

Assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Chris Bigras (D), Tyson Foerster (RW), Pascal Laberge (RW), Mason Millman (D), Derrick Pouliot (D), Roddy Ross (G), Linus Sandin (RW), Felix Sandstrom (G), Matthew Strome (LW), Max Willman (RW), Zayde Wisdom (RW), Tyler Wotherspoon (D), Wyatte Wylie (D), Egor Zamula (D).

