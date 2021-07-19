20 things to know about new Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis

11. Ellis had at least 25 assists for seven consecutive seasons before last year's shortened campaign.

12. Ellis has averaged at least 23 minutes per game each of the last five seasons. His 63 blocked shots (in just 35 games) would have been fourth last year among Flyers players, behind Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun — all of whom played more than 50 games.

13. In 2012, the Flyers signed then-restricted free agent defenseman Shea Weber to an offer sheet, only to see him go back to Nashville. When Weber was traded to Montreal in 2016, Ellis became one of the faces of the Predators franchise.

14. David Poile, the Predators general manager with whom Chuck Fletcher swung the deal to get Ellis, is the son of Bud Poile, the Flyers' first GM. Bud Poile's first pick in the 1967 expansion draft was Bruins prospect Bernie Parent, and he drafted Bobby Clarke, Dave Schultz and Don Saleski in 1969.

15. Ellis played just 35 of 56 games, missing 20 after shoulder surgery in March. The Predators went 12-7-1 without him in the lineup, though four of those wins came in either overtime or in a shootout.