15 years after Flyers selected Claude Giroux, there is no forgetting his name

Not only was Clarke the best captain to ever play for the Flyers, but he was arguably the best in NHL history, an iconic player who overcame diabetes and rose to amazing heights, a player whose driven example made his teammates play to their absolute maximum.

Clarke, 71, said he "never even thought about" being a captain before he was named in 1972, probably because he was the team's best player.

"I enjoyed working with the team," he said. "I enjoyed being a part of the team. Being a teammate."

Clarke, currently a senior adviser with the Flyers and a man who played a role in bringing general manager Chuck Fletcher to Philadelphia, says Giroux has had to endure lots of front-office/coaching changes over the years.

"He's been a great captain for the Flyers, and he's gone through some turmoil," Clarke said.

"I had my captaincy through Fred Shero and Keith Allen," said Clarke, referring to his coach and general manager. "That's when I was at my best, when we had good coaching and good leadership from above. I don't think I was nearly as good a captain when Bob McCammon (a former coach and GM) took over because there was turmoil. No player can solve turmoil that's created by coaches and managers.