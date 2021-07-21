Philadelphia Flyers kick off Community Caravan in North Wildwood

The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off their 2021 Community Caravan on Tuesday in North Wildwood.
This is the team’s fifth year holding the event, and this year’s run will follow last season’s mobile pep-rally style format during the team’s “Road to October.”
On Tuesday, the event followed a two-mile route through the streets of North Wildwood. It featured the team’s beloved mascot Gritty, Flyers alumni, members of the Flyers Ice Team and in-arena host Andrea Helfrich.
The five-stop caravan will continue Aug. 4 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, before returning to the shore. The caravan will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 in Ocean City. It will wrap up Aug. 25 in Collingswood and Aug. 26 in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.
The Flyers’ preseason begins Sept. 28 vs. the New York Islanders. The regular-season schedule, including the opener, has not been announced yet.
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
1 of 2
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty greets fans Tuesday in North Wildwood as part of the team’s Community Caravan traveling pep rally. View more photos and a video at PressofAC.com.
