Philadelphia Flyers kick off Community Caravan in North Wildwood

The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off their 2021 Community Caravan on Tuesday in North Wildwood.

This is the team’s fifth year holding the event, and this year’s run will follow last season’s mobile pep-rally style format during the team’s “Road to October.”

On Tuesday, the event followed a two-mile route through the streets of North Wildwood. It featured the team’s beloved mascot Gritty, Flyers alumni, members of the Flyers Ice Team and in-arena host Andrea Helfrich.

The five-stop caravan will continue Aug. 4 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, before returning to the shore. The caravan will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 in Ocean City. It will wrap up Aug. 25 in Collingswood and Aug. 26 in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.

The Flyers’ preseason begins Sept. 28 vs. the New York Islanders. The regular-season schedule, including the opener, has not been announced yet.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.