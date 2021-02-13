Oskar Lindblom, Scott Laughton added to Flyers' COVID-19 list

The Flyers have had four straight games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Their next scheduled game is against the visiting New York Rangers on Thursday, 11 days after Philadelphia last played.

The NHL has yet to give rescheduled dates for the Flyers' postponed games against Washington, New Jersey (two), and the Rangers.

The Flyers are 8-3-1 (.692 points percentage) and in second place in the East Division. They haven't played since Sunday's 7-4 win in Washington, a game in which Laughton collected the first hat trick of his NHL career.

Six of the seven players on the Flyers' COVID-19 list are regulars. Frost is the exception, and his season may have ended because of a separated shoulder.

Three of the players on the list — Voracek (12 points), Giroux (11), and Laughton (9) — are among the Flyers' top six scorers, and Sanheim (five points, plus-3) is one of their best defensemen.

Lindblom has two goals and four points over 13 games. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault, noting Lindblom missed most of last season, recently said the winger and center Nolan Patrick were a "work in progress," but he was optimistic with the strides they were making. (Patrick missed last season with a migraine disorder.)

When you miss a lot of time, the coach said, "it's going to take a player an adaptation to find his rhythm and find his game."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.