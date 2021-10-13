Offseason deals and signings raise expectations for Devils

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said the Devils were learning how to win last year when they posted a 19-30-7 record during a 56-game season shortened by the pandemic. While still in that phase, he wants to see more progress

Hamilton likes what he's seen so far.

"A lot of talent. A lot of skill, speed, everything you'd want," he said. "It's going to be on us to build some chemistry and get used to playing with each other, buy into the system and hopefully be ready to go for Game 1."

Bernier said the offseason moves helped convince him to play in New Jersey.

"You know the team is ready to take the next step when an organization is ready to sign guys like Dougie and Graves and 'Tuna' (Tatar) and myself," Bernier said. "They just want to take the next step."

Here's what to look for this season. The Devils open at home against Chicago on Oct. 15.

Hischier and Hughes

The two first overall picks haven't lived up to expectations.