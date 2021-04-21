Nolan Patrick is ready to return as the Flyers will 'find out a lot about our guys' in the last 11 games

The Flyers are 11 points behind Boston, which has one game in hand and holds the final East Division playoff spot.

"What I want us to do is be pros and do our jobs," coach Alain Vigneault said of the final three weeks. "Coaches are going to get the team prepared for the opposition, and the players have to get themselves prepared to execute. We're going to find out a lot about our guys in these last games."

"You see the character in guys in tougher moments," center Sean Couturier said. "It's not easy right now, and we'll see how guys respond."

Myers said the Flyers "have to bring our A-game the rest of the year and not worry about the results. We just have to play hard, play well, play for the Philly culture here."

Vigneault said there were a couple of young players the Flyers will probably take a look at, "and we're going to use our time wisely."

In addition to giving rookies Wade Allison and Tanner Laczynski playing time, the Flyers are expected to give center Jackson Cates and defenseman Cam York a look-see at some point this season. Cates practiced with the team Tuesday, and York is with the Phantoms. Laczynski is sidelined with a lower-body injury that does not appear to be serious.