NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another day of the draft, another opportunity for the Flyers to build their future.

General manager Danny Brière and the Flyers had eight picks heading into Day 2 of the draft Thursday morning at Bridgestone Arena. Two of those selections are in the third round (Nos. 87 and 95), two are in the fourth (Nos. 103 and 120), one in the fifth (No. 135), two in the sixth (Nos. 167 and 172) and one in the seventh (No. 199).

But Brière started the day with a trade, sending pick No. 167 and a 2024 second-round selection (originally from the Los Angeles Kings) to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for No. 51 in this year's draft.

Brière kicked the draft off Wednesday with a bang by selecting goalscoring Russian winger Matvei Michkov with the No. 7-overall pick. While Michkov is signed in the KHL, he has been tabbed as a generational talent and has the potential to be a difference-maker for the organization.

The Flyers later drafted right-shot defenseman Oliver Bonk with the No. 22-overall pick. Bonk, who is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is a defensive-minded defenseman who picked up 10 goals and 30 points for the OHL's London Knights last season.

Here's who the Flyers picked up in Rounds 2-7:

Second round, pick No. 51: Carson Bjarnason, G

The Flyers traded up to acquire pick No. 51, selecting Brandon Wheat Kings goalie Carson Bjarnason, making him the Flyers' highest-drafted netminder since Carter Hart (No. 48 overall in 2016).

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Bjarnason, who turns 18 on Friday, is NHL Central Scouting's top-ranked North American goaltender in this year's draft. He posted a .900 save percentage and a 3.51 goals against average in 47 WHL games this season. Bjarnason played six games for Canada at the Under-18 World Championships this year and had a .849 save percentage and a 3.51 goals against average. The goaltender, who hails from Carberry, Manitoba, told media in Nashville after he was drafted that his mindset is one of the biggest strengths of his game.

"I think it's kind of my poise and the aura I carry in net," Bjarnason said. "I think I have a good calm, sense of aura, and have a certain stoicism to my game. So that's something I'm going to try to carry and work on, for sure."

He also said that he models his games after Hart and Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price. Bjarnason added that Hart is one of his favorite goalies and that he watches all of his games.

Additionally, Bjarnason said that he's good friends with Bonk. The two have suited up for Team Canada together at international tournaments in the past.

