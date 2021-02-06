 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NHL announces changes to East Division schedules
0 comments

NHL announces changes to East Division schedules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Hockey League on Saturday announced updates to the 2021 regular-season schedule.

The new schedule impacts the East Division that the Philadelphia Flyers play in. In all, 27 games were altered, and four of them affect the Flyers (7-3-2).

The Flyers’ game Feb. 16 at the New York Rangers was moved up to 6 p.m. next Sunday. Their Feb. 26 game at the Buffalo Sabres is now 1 p.m. Feb. 27.

Toward the end of the season, Philadelphia’s game at Buffalo moved from March 30 to 7:30 p.m. March 31, and its game at the New Jersey Devils on April 20 was moved all the way up to 7 p.m. April 1.

The complete schedule cane be found at NHL.com/schedule.

— John Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News