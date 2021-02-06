NHL announces changes to East Division schedules

The National Hockey League on Saturday announced updates to the 2021 regular-season schedule.
The new schedule impacts the East Division that the Philadelphia Flyers play in. In all, 27 games were altered, and four of them affect the Flyers (7-3-2).
The Flyers’ game Feb. 16 at the New York Rangers was moved up to 6 p.m. next Sunday. Their Feb. 26 game at the Buffalo Sabres is now 1 p.m. Feb. 27.
Toward the end of the season, Philadelphia’s game at Buffalo moved from March 30 to 7:30 p.m. March 31, and its game at the New Jersey Devils on April 20 was moved all the way up to 7 p.m. April 1.
The complete schedule cane be found at NHL.com/schedule.
— John Russo
