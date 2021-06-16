Lindblom becomes 4th Flyer to win Masterton Trophy

Left winger Oskar Lindblom on Tuesday night became the fourth player in the Philadelphia Flyers' history to win the Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Lindblom, 24, played his first full season since beating Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

"I feel very humbled and honored to win this award," Lindblom said. "It's very special for me. Just to be able to get back on the ice again was so, so good."

He thanked his family, his girlfriend, his teammates and the organization, "and especially the doctors and nurses who have been helping me along the way. And everyone else who has been with me the whole way."

"Oskar," general manager Chuck Fletcher said, "is a young man who continues to impress us with his level of commitment and character."

Three other Flyers — Ian Laperriere in 2011, Tim Kerr in 1989, and Bobby Clarke in 1972 — have won the Masterton.

Besides Lindblom, Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba and San Jose center Patrick Marleau were this year's Masterton finalists. Bobby Ryan, the Cherry Hill native, was last year's winner.