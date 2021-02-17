Kevin Hayes is trying to provide the Flyers some light during a difficult time

In addition to the injured Morgan Frost, there are six regulars on the Flyers' COVID-19 protocol list who are not expected to play on Thursday against the Rangers. In addition to Giroux and Braun, the Flyers will be without Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, and Jake Voracek.

"It's tough to keep the mood light with guys who aren't allowed to come to the rink and do the jobs that they've been doing for years now," Hayes said.

Thursday is expected to be the first game Giroux misses in more than four years, snapping a 328-consecutive-game streak that is tied with Ivan Provorov for second in team history. Provorov, whose streak also is active, will move ahead of Giroux on Thursday and trail only Rod Brind'Amour (484 games).

The Flyers are 8-3-2 and were in third place after Tuesday's games, with four of their own contests now postponed.

Coach Alain Vigneault is turning over, at least temporarily, one-third of his normal 18-player gameday roster. As stalwarts like Giroux and Voracek sit, taxi squad players such as Andy Andreoff, David Kase and Maksim Sushoff could be asked to contribute. Vigneault will have a better feel for Thursday's lineup following Wednesday's practice.