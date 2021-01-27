James van Riemsdyk is showing he might yet be the scorer the Flyers hoped they were signing

"Certainly, you saw all the guys who were in place who were established and who were here, but also all these younger guys who were coming," he said. "You kind of hope some of that starts to work out, too, and you can be a piece of the puzzle for that. Yeah, that's ultimately why I chose to sign here."

The timing of Van Riemsdyk's signing 2 1/2 years ago wasn't quite perfect, not in light of the unsettled goaltending situation that the Flyers had then, and he's not the cure for all their ailments now. Their defensemen still turn the puck over far too frequently; they handed the Devils chance after chance Tuesday night. And even once Sean Couturier returns to the lineup, they could probably stand to use another pure scorer, if there's a way for GM Chuck Fletcher to pry one away from another club without surrendering too many resources in return.

But at the moment, and when he's at his best, van Riemsdyk is about as close as they're going to get to that kind of forward. He's not going to win much praise for dogged backchecking in the defensive zone, but he can make up for the one-dimensional nature of his play with increased offensive production. He has five seasons with at least 27 goals in his career, and the relative ease with which he deflected those Provorov shots past Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood demonstrated how skilled he is, at age 31.