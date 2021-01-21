Injured Flyers Phil Myers and Morgan Frost will miss significant time

Moving the puck quicker out of their zone will be more challenging without Myers.

Vigneault said he and assistant Mike Yeo have been spending time getting the defensemen and goalies to "move the puck more efficient. We're doing a lot of video work right now. We're doing a lot of one-on-one and D-pair work, and we're also doing a lot of work with the forwards so they understand the type of support that's needed, and we can move the puck better as a team," the head coach said.

The Flyers (3-1) are starting a four-game road trip in Boston (1-1), where they will play two games before heading to New Jersey for a two-game series.

The Bruins will be playing their home opener. They have a 50-24-20-1 all-time record in home openers, and have won their last four and are 7-1 in their last eight.

The Flyers are allowing 36 shots per game, second most in the NHL. Boston, meanwhile, is still searching for its first five-on-five goal of the young season.

Claude Giroux is in his ninth season as the Flyers' captain, and will play in his 609th game in that role Thursday. The franchise record is 610 games by Bobby Clarke over two terms. Giroux is slated to pass Clarke Tuesday, when the Flyers visit New Jersey.

Carter Hart will get Thursday's start. ... Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who has been sidelined by the COVID-19 protocol, skated Wednesday in Voorhees and is expected to be back with the team when it returns from the four-game trip, Vigneault said. ... The Flyers and Bruins will meet eight times during this pandemic-altered season, including a Feb. 21 game in Lake Tahoe. This will be the first season the two teams have met more than six times. ... The Flyers were 2-1 against Boston in each of the last two seasons. ... Brad Marchand has figured into every Boston goal this season with a goal, two assists, and a shootout-deciding tally.

