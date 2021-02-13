In a season of starts and stops, Flyers need to adjust to 'curveballs'

While the health of the seven Philadelphia Flyers who may have contracted the coronavirus is obviously the main concern, the developments figure to make the team's schedule more challenging.

That is, if the Flyers — and the rest of the NHL — can somehow manage to play 56 games, a number that looks more unrealistic each day.

The seven Flyers placed on the COVID-19 protocol list recently include Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton, who were added to the list Friday night (story on B4). They join Travis Sanheim, Claude Giroux, Justin Braun, Jake Voracek and the injured Morgan Frost. That means they could have the virus or were around someone who has it.

The Flyers, now 8-3-2, have had four straight games postponed, so they will not have played for 12 days before they (hopefully) resume their season Thursday against the New York Rangers. Though it may not be feasible, they are scheduled to practice Monday, which would be their first time on the ice in a week.

Having been off for that long, they will need time to regain their sharpness.