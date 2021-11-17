Holmgren, Tocchet go into Flyers' Hall of Fame

Make that a punishing Flyer.

Wore many hats

Holmgren has served in more capacities with the Flyers than anyone — and perhaps anyone on any NHL team — since the franchise was formed in 1967.

In a Flyers career that has spanned over 40 years, Holmgren has been a player (1975-84), assistant coach (1985-88), head coach (1988-92), general manager (2006-14) and president (2014-19). He is currently an adviser.

He was responsible for highly successful draft selections, and during his eight years as a GM, the Flyers went 307-234-73 (.559), made six playoff appearances, and had a trip to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.

As a player, Holmgren recorded 138 goals and 309 points in 500 games with the Flyers, and he played for them during their historic 35-game unbeaten streak and Stanley Cup Final appearance in the 1979-80 season, when he scored a career-high 30 goals.

"I don't know how it was when Rick played, but when I played ... there was always someone who could take your job," said Holmgren, a Minnesota native who will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame next month. He said that motivated him to play hard each game.