Goal for Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: 'Get back to where I was' before cancer

Up-and-down season

Last season, in his first full year back on the ice, Lindblom had eight goals and 14 points in 50 games, and also battled COVID-19 in February. His energy level, he said, went up and down during the season. "You can feel great one day, and another day you feel you haven't played hockey for a while," he said. "You just have to battle through."

As he heads into the 2021-22 season, Lindblom feels different.

"I'm much stronger now and I feel more in shape. But you never know. You can feel good and not play good," he said with a smile. "Hopefully I can get those two things together."

The strength, he believes, will help him win more board battles and help the Flyers create more scoring chances.

Fletcher said he isn't focused on the number of goals or points Lindblom produces.

"His game is based on effort and intelligence and he makes a lot of subtle, smart plays on the ice," Fletcher said. "I certainly expect he'll be much more effective and play a real good two-way game for us. But I'm not sure it makes much sense to put expectations in terms of goals. We're a pretty deep team this year and there's only so much power-play time, and we'll see how everything gets sorted out.