For the Flyers, a Stanley Cup scenario that could provide a movie-like ending

Fast-forward to this season. This is a team that needs to at least reach the third playoff round to make the season a success. And with Boston added to their division, the Flyers will be among several high-quality teams fighting for four playoff berths.

Boston, whose defense has been weakened; Washington; the Flyers; and Pittsburgh look like the division's Big Four, but the Islanders could also be in the mix, and the up-and-coming Rangers might be a year ahead of schedule.

In other words, it will be a nasty year in the East Division, especially with the teams facing each other eight times. There will be bitterness, yes. Think George Bailey against Mr. Potter. Fifty-six intra-division battles, with no guarantee of a happy ending like It's a Wonderful Life.

"It's going to be a challenge to get into the playoffs," Vigneault said. "We expect to get in, but we're going to have to be at our best."

The Flyers didn't do much in the offseason, but the team was weakened by the unexpected retirement of defenseman Matt Niskanen, who played his one Philly season on the top pairing with Ivan Provorov.

Niskanen couldn't have been a more perfect fit, left winger James van Riemsdyk said.