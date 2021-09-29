For Flyers' Carter Hart, a strong debut as he tries to rebound from disastrous season

Still, no one knows how last season will play on his mind, which some feel is a goalie's most important attribute.

So regaining his mojo is important for Hart and his team in the preseason. He came close to acing his first test as he stopped 17 of 18 shots in his 40 minutes of work Tuesday. Hart, 23, who was composed but played aggressively when necessary, was screened on the only goal he allowed.

Again, it was only an exhibition game, but Hart needed a positive start after a disastrous 2021 season.

"It was nice to get back into a game and just get into that game mentality," Hart said. "It's been a while. I think like five months since the last game, so it was nice to just get back out there. ... Obviously, not the result we wanted, but we made some strides."

"It's just the matter of getting on the same page," said center Sean Couturier, whose team plays a preseason game Thursday in Boston. "Get the rust out of us. Come back to the little details and playing the right way. As the game went on, I thought we were a little better, but there's still a lot of room for improvement in all aspects."