Flyers up to 24 at Wednesday's practice; a look at the revised lines
Flyers up to 24 at Wednesday's practice; a look at the revised lines

The Philadelphia Flyers had 24 players on the ice — up from 16 the previous day — at Wednesday's practice in Voorhees.

Some players finished their COVID-19 quarantines, accounting for the increase in players. The seven players still on the COVID-19 list did not practice.

The Flyers will host the New York Rangers on Thursday and will be without six regulars: Claude Giroux, Jake Voracek, Travis Konecny, Justin Braun, Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton.

Here were the revised lines and pairings at practice Wednesday:

Line 1: Sean Couturier centering James van Riemsdyk and Joel Farabee.

Line 2: Kevin Hayes centering Michael Raffl and Nic Aube-Kubel.

Line 3: Nolan Patrick centering David Kase and Connor Bunnaman.

Line 4: Andy Andreoff centering Samuel Morin and Maksim Sushko, 22, who is expected to make his NHL debut.

Kase, Andreoff, Morin and Sushko had been on the taxi squad.

The defense looked like this:

Pairing 1: Ivan Provorv and Phil Myers.

Pairing 2: Travis Sanheim and Shayne Gostisbehere.

Pairing 3: Robert Hagg and Erik Gustafsson.

Pairing 4: Nate Prosser and Mark Friedman.

Goalies: Carter Hart and Brian Elliott.

The power play units were as follows:

PP1: van Riemsdyk, Couturier, Farabee, Patrick and Gustafsson.

PP2: Hayes, Raffl, Provorov, Kase and Aube-Kubel/Gostisbehere.

