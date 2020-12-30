Flyers' Travis Sanheim is gearing up for the season, no matter which teammate is his defensive partner

"Nisky was a big part of our team last season," Sanheim said. "Someone who we were going to be leaning on this season. Obviously it sucks that he's not coming back. It was his decision. I wish him nothing but the best in retirement. That was a big loss for us. Guys have got to step up. There's a lot of young guys that want to take that step. We're going to have to do it together. It's not going to be one guy that takes on his full role because he meant so much to our team. Me, personally, I'm going to try to take that step forward."

Sanheim is coming off a strong season in which he had eight goals, 25 points and a plus-4 rating while playing in all 69 games. He added seven points (goal, six assists) in 16 postseason games.

"I'm still learning my way," said Sanheim, who is entering his fourth NHL season. "There are still mistakes that happen out there that I need to clean up, [but] I think I have come a long way. I've started to see my game develop and grow into sort of someone that I want to be. Like I said, I've still got to take that next step."

The Flyers beat Montreal in the conference quarterfinals last season before running out of gas and losing to the Islanders, 4-0, in Game 7 of their series.