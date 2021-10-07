Flyers to induct Paul Holmgren, Rick Tocchet into team hall of fame

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Thursday that they will induct legends Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet into the Flyers Hall of Fame.
The induction will occur during a pregame ceremony Nov. 16 before the Flyers host the Calgary Flames at Wells Fargo Center.
Holmgren and Tocchet were selected for induction by a voting committee comprised of current Flyers Hall of Famers, Flyers alumni, members of the front office, broadcasters and members of the Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
“The members of the Flyers Hall of Fame are the cornerstones of this franchise, and for us, there is no higher honor than induction into this exclusive club,” Flyers Governor Dave Scott said in a news release.
“Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet are Flyers legends, and we’re excited to add their names to a permanent place of honor in the Wells Fargo Center rafters, where they will be remembered by generations of Flyers fans to come.”
Holmgren, 65, has been a part of the organization for over 40 years. He played in Philadelphia from 1975-84, was an assistant coach from 1985-88, head coach from 1988-92, general manager from 2006-14 and team president from 2014-19.
As a player, Holmgren recorded 138 goals and 171 assists in 500 games. He was member of the 1979-80 team that appeared in the Stanley Cup Final and pulled off a historic 35-game unbeaten streak that season.
Tocchet, 57, played parts of 11 seasons for the Flyers, and served as captain during the 1991-92 season. He had 232 goals and 276 assists in 621 regular season games. He is also the Flyers' all-time leader in penalty minutes (1,815).
Holmgren and Tocchet are the first inductees to the Flyers Hall of Fame since former defenseman Jimmy Watson was honored Feb. 29, 2016.
The members of the Flyers Hall of Fame are:
- 1988: Bob Clarke and Bernie Parent
- 1989: Bill Barber, Ed Snider and Keith Allen
- 1990: Rick MacLeish and Fred Shero
- 1991: Barry Ashbee and Gary Dornhoefer
- 1992: Reggie Leach and Gene Hart
- 1993: Joe Scott and Ed Van Impe
- 1994: Tim Kerr
- 1996: Joe Watson
- 1999: Brian Propp
- 2001: Mark Howe
- 2004: Dave Poulin
- 2008: Ron Hextall
- 2009: Dave Schultz
- 2014: Eric Lindros and John LeClair
- 2015: Eric Desjardins
- 2015: Rod Brind'Amour
- 2016: Jimmy Watson
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.