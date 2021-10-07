Flyers to induct Paul Holmgren, Rick Tocchet into team hall of fame

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Thursday that they will induct legends Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet into the Flyers Hall of Fame.

The induction will occur during a pregame ceremony Nov. 16 before the Flyers host the Calgary Flames at Wells Fargo Center.

Holmgren and Tocchet were selected for induction by a voting committee comprised of current Flyers Hall of Famers, Flyers alumni, members of the front office, broadcasters and members of the Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

“The members of the Flyers Hall of Fame are the cornerstones of this franchise, and for us, there is no higher honor than induction into this exclusive club,” Flyers Governor Dave Scott said in a news release.

“Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet are Flyers legends, and we’re excited to add their names to a permanent place of honor in the Wells Fargo Center rafters, where they will be remembered by generations of Flyers fans to come.”

Holmgren, 65, has been a part of the organization for over 40 years. He played in Philadelphia from 1975-84, was an assistant coach from 1985-88, head coach from 1988-92, general manager from 2006-14 and team president from 2014-19.