Flyers to allow fans at training camp next week; team will be 100% vaccinated for season

He also said it's an opportunity for new Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere and his staff to "get to know this group, and for this group of players to get to know the coaches and start to put in systems. ... and maybe settle their nerves for when main camp starts."

Notes: Fletcher said there is "better leadership" heading into main camp this season, and added that he didn't do a good enough job replacing Matt Niskanen, Nate Thompson (who is back with the club), and Tyler Pitlick with "high-character players" after the 2019-20 season. ... Winger Zayde Wisdom, coming off a strong rookie season with the Phantoms (18 points in 28 games), will take part in camp meetings but is expected to be sidelined until December because of August shoulder surgery , per assistant general manager Brent Flahr. ... Laczynski and Elliot Desnoyers, recovering from injuries, hope to get cleared Friday for contact at camp, Flahr said, adding that winger Maksim Sushko, coming off knee surgery, will miss the rookie camp but might be ready for the main camp. ... Fletcher said the Flyers had a "long offseason" because of missing the playoffs and that the team was relatively healthy and had "no excuses" this season. "They've had a full (off)season to train and, to my eyes, they look like they've taken advantage of that longer window."