Flyers' Sunday game vs. Rangers postponed due to COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to wreck havoc with the Philadelphia Flyers’ schedule.
A day after having their Tuesday night game against Washington postponed, the NHL announced Wednesday night that Sunday’s game vs. the New York Rangers has also been postponed, wiping out the week’s slate of four games.
The Flyers will be able to reopen their facilities for practice on Monday.
The Flyers’ Travis Sanheim was put on the COVID-19 protocol list Sunday after practicing fully with the team the afternoon before. Being placed on the protocol list does not necessarily mean a positive test.
Flyers left winger Claude Giroux and defenseman Justin Braun were added to the COVID-19 list Tuesday, causing the postponement, the NHL announced. The league, which said a makeup date has not been set, said the postponement was made by the NHL, the players association and the club’s medical groups “out of an abundance of caution while the league continues to analyze test results in the coming days.”
The Flyers did not make anyone available to comment on the situation.
The Capitals (6-3-3) had four players placed on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 20. First-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov and starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov returned to practice Monday.
The Flyers (8-3-2) already had games on Thursday and Saturday against visiting New Jersey wiped out because of an outbreak among Devils players. Same thing for Washington, which was to play Buffalo on Thursday and Saturday as well.
To date, the NHL has postponed 34 games because of coronavirus-related developments.
Last Wednesday, during a week in which New Jersey, Buffalo, Minnesota, and Colorado postponed games because of the coronavirus, the NHL added some more safety/health protocols, including the removal of glass behind the benches to allow the air to circulate, and game-day meetings to be conducted virtually.
The season started less than a month ago, and about 100 NHL players have been on the COVID-19 protocol list. Players have had to miss games because of quarantines, positive tests or symptoms, or contact tracing.
Last month, the NHL fined the Capitals $100,000 for player violations of COVID-19 protocols, saying it involved social interactions among team members who were not wearing masks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.