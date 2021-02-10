Flyers' Sunday game vs. Rangers postponed due to COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to wreck havoc with the Philadelphia Flyers’ schedule.

A day after having their Tuesday night game against Washington postponed, the NHL announced Wednesday night that Sunday’s game vs. the New York Rangers has also been postponed, wiping out the week’s slate of four games.

The Flyers will be able to reopen their facilities for practice on Monday.

The Flyers’ Travis Sanheim was put on the COVID-19 protocol list Sunday after practicing fully with the team the afternoon before. Being placed on the protocol list does not necessarily mean a positive test.

Flyers left winger Claude Giroux and defenseman Justin Braun were added to the COVID-19 list Tuesday, causing the postponement, the NHL announced. The league, which said a makeup date has not been set, said the postponement was made by the NHL, the players association and the club’s medical groups “out of an abundance of caution while the league continues to analyze test results in the coming days.”

The Flyers did not make anyone available to comment on the situation.

The Capitals (6-3-3) had four players placed on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 20. First-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov and starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov returned to practice Monday.