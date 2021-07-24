Flyers select 6 at draft; take Finnish RW at No. 46

The Philadelphia Flyers continued their busy week Saturday, selecting six players on the second day of the NHL Draft.
Their top selection of the day came in the second round when they selected Finnish 18-year-old right winger Samu Tuomaala with the 46th overall pick. In all, they selected two forwards, three defensemen and a goalie.
Tuomaala was fourth on Karpat's Under-20 team of Finland's junior league in 2020-21 with 15 goals and 16 assists in 30 games. He was named to the 2021 U18 World Junior Championship All-Star team after ranking sixth in the tournament with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in seven games for Finland.
“Obviously very excited getting him. He was rated as a first round talent," said Flyers scout Joakim Grundberg in a news release. "We were able to get him in the middle of the second round, so we’re really excited about that. To us, he has elite speed and high skill. Very good shot. High-offensive upside. There’s things he’s got to work on like his overall game and obviously getting stronger. We’re really excited. We see a lot of upside there.”
Tuomaala was considered a first-round talent by a lot of experts, and Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr felt the 5-foot-17, 174-pounder was a great pick.
"He's a guy we targeted. We kind of thought he would probably go at the end of the first or somewhere in the 20s and he fell," Flahr said. "A real talented winger. Great skater. Real dynamic speed. Loves to shoot the puck. Talented kid. He's going to take a little time to get stronger and put on a little weight. A talented kid that has real good offensive upside."
The Flyers took Russian goalie Alexei Kolosov in the third round (78th overall). The 19-year-old appeared in nine games for the Dinamo Minsk of the KHL, posting a 3-5-1 record, 2.69 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and one shutout. He played for Belarus in the 2021 World Championship, suiting up in four games as his team earned a bronze medal.
The Flyers selected 6-2 defenseman Brian Zanetti, 18, in the fourth round (110th overall). Zanetti, from Switzerland, played for Lugano in the Swiss junior league. He had nine goals and 20 assists in 41 games last season.
In the fifth round, the Flyers picked Ty Murchison 158th overall. The 6-2, 18-year-old American defenseman played for the U.S. National Development Program and played for Team USA in the U18 World Junior Championship.
They took Canadian defenseman Ethan Samson in the sixth round (174th overall). Samson, who will turn 18 on Aug. 23, plans to attend Arizona State University. The 6-1 blueliner put up a goal and 11 assists in 22 games for Prince George in the Western Hockey League.
Lastly, the Flyers took Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, 18-year-old Owen McLaughlin in the seventh round (206th overall). The center played for Mount St. Charles H.S. in Rhode Island where put up 54 points (16 goals and 28 assists) in 33 games before playing for the U.S. Developmental U18 team. He plans to play for Sioux City in the USHL next year and is committed to Penn State.
The Flyers made three trades ahead of this weekend's draft.
They gave up the 14th overall pick Friday when they traded it along with a 2023 second-round pick and defenseman Robert Hagg to the Buffalo Sabres for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
On Saturday morning, they traded winger Jake Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets — where Voracek started his career — for forward Cam Atkinson. Earlier in the week, the Flyers acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators for defenseman Phillippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick, and then traded Shayne Ghostisbehere and two draft picks to the Arizona Coyotes in a salary dump.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher hinted Friday following the Ristolainen trade he may not be done making moves.
"Adding another goalie will be paramount, and we'll look to see if we can add a little bit more depth," Fletcher said. "Still want to look at potentially adding some players that can help with the penalty kill up front, and those are the types of discussions we're having now."
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
