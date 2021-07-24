Flyers select 6 at draft; take Finnish RW at No. 46

The Philadelphia Flyers continued their busy week Saturday, selecting six players on the second day of the NHL Draft.

Their top selection of the day came in the second round when they selected Finnish 18-year-old right winger Samu Tuomaala with the 46th overall pick. In all, they selected two forwards, three defensemen and a goalie.

Tuomaala was fourth on Karpat's Under-20 team of Finland's junior league in 2020-21 with 15 goals and 16 assists in 30 games. He was named to the 2021 U18 World Junior Championship All-Star team after ranking sixth in the tournament with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in seven games for Finland.

“Obviously very excited getting him. He was rated as a first round talent," said Flyers scout Joakim Grundberg in a news release. "We were able to get him in the middle of the second round, so we’re really excited about that. To us, he has elite speed and high skill. Very good shot. High-offensive upside. There’s things he’s got to work on like his overall game and obviously getting stronger. We’re really excited. We see a lot of upside there.”

Tuomaala was considered a first-round talent by a lot of experts, and Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr felt the 5-foot-17, 174-pounder was a great pick.