Flyers schedule opens with Pittsburgh on Jan. 13

The top four teams in each division make the playoffs with 1 vs. 4, and 2 vs. 3 in the first round, and the winners playing in the second round. The survivors of the four divisions will be reseeded according to regular-season point totals.

"Last year, I felt we had the best division in the league, and I think it's the same this year," Fletcher added. "Any of the eight teams can make the playoffs. We all can make it. We all can miss. There's going to be some drama and some tension."

The eight back-to-back games all are in the same city, which will give the players a little taste of their minor-league days, minus the turnpike burgers (urp!) at 1 in the morning.

"We have four cities we can bus to and only three cities we'll have to fly to," Fletcher said. "Pittsburgh, Boston and Buffalo are all about a one-hour flight. The three New York [area] teams and Washington are all relatively easy bus trips, particularly these days."

Fletcher said the league this year has given teams the option of traveling the day of games, a departure from the requirement of visiting teams arriving the day before a game. The condensed schedule will mean less practice time, however.