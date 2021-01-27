Flyers record-setting Claude Giroux models his captaincy after Mike Richards

Claude Giroux moved past the iconic Bobby Clarke as the longest-tenured captain in the Philadelphia Flyers' history Tuesday in New Jersey, playing his 611th game in the role.

He played a key role in the Flyers' 5-3 victory, collecting two assists and winning 56% of his faceoffs.

The durable Giroux, 33, has played in 611 of a possible 615 games since becoming the captain in January 2013, when a shortened season began.

Giroux said he got help from Clarke early in his career, and that he has tried to model his captaincy after Mike Richards.

"I learned a lot from him," Giroux said about Richards, the Flyers' captain from 2008 to 2011 before being traded and having Chris Pronger take the "C." "He wasn't a guy who spoke a lot, but his play on the ice was really good. Anytime we needed a spark, he would do that, and when he had to say something, he would. I was lucky enough to have Richie as a captain early in my career."

Clarke became the Flyers' captain 48 years ago. He served 498 games through the end of the 1978-79 season before becoming a player/assistant coach at the start of 1979-80. League rules stipulated he could not be a captain and an assistant coach.