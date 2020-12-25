Flyers prospects Cam York, Bobby Brink among Team USA leaders in World Junior Championship

The sting of not selecting the dynamic Caufield was lessened when Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher moved up 11 spots in a trade with Nashville and nabbed Brink, a gifted winger, in the second round (No. 34 overall).

York, a southern California native, is a mobile 5-foot-11½, 175-pound defenseman who finished with 16 points, including five goals, in 16 games as a Michigan freshman last season. He was off to a great start at powerful Michigan this season (two goals, three assists, plus-5 ratings in eight games) before joining the American team.

Three of York’s USA teammates are also from California.

“It’s pretty crazy to think where we all started from. I don’t think any of us imagined we’d be where we are today,” York, who was scoreless in five WJC games last year, told the NHL Network. “The game out there has grown so much. Its awesome to see so many California players coming through the ranks. I think we’re going to see California hockey grow. I’m just so proud of California and proud to be a part of that.”