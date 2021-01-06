Flyers prospects Cam York and Bobby Brink help Team USA stun Canada, 2-0, to win World Junior title

After it was over, after they had shocked the hockey world Tuesday night, Team USA's players — arms locked around each other as they became a Band of Brothers for the rest of their lives — gleefully and proudly sang the national anthem during the awards ceremony in Edmonton.

Yes, they were badly off key, but no one cared.

They were too busy enjoying their epic 2-0 win over heavily favored Canada to capture the IIHF World Junior title at Rogers Place.

Goalie Spencer Knight (34 saves) was brilliant, and Philadelphia Flyers prospects Cam York, the team's captain, and Bobby Orr Brink were important contributors as the Americans won their first WJC since 2017.

"This is the best birthday present I could ever ask for," York, who turned 20 Tuesday, told reporters after the win. "I love those guys to death."

"We played such a great team game," said Trevor Zegras, an Anaheim Ducks prospect who had seven goals and 18 points while being named the tournament MVP. "It hasn't really sunk in yet."