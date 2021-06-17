Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: 'I want to be the player I was before I got sick'

"I just try to be positive every day," he said. "I think I was positive through the whole chemo and the surgery and all that last year, so I try to spread good vibes around me and hopefully people can take that from me."

He is back in Sweden with family and friends and getting his life back to normal.

"I'm spending time with my family again," he said. "I'm seeing my grandparents, who I hadn't seen in almost two years. Just enjoying life and to be able to do what I want to, I feel energized again. That's a big thing. Hockey-wise, the same thing. I felt I got better at the end of the season, but I know I've got a lot more in me, so I just have to keep pushing and get my stamina up and be able to work every day and be able to play my game up there."

Lindblom said his teammates have helped him every step along the way.

"It's been huge," he said. "From the start, it gave me so much energy just to keep me pushing through, especially the first couple days [after his diagnosis]. It was tough for me to kind of soak it all in and see what you have in front of you. But just to have them there and supporting me every day and giving me energy. That was huge for me just to have like my second family over in the U.S. That was great. I appreciate them so much for doing that for me as well."