Flyers name Ian Laperriere head coach of Phantoms

Ian Laperriere, famous for his hard-nosed play that made him a fan favorite for the Philadelphia Flyers, will now lead the franchise's American Hockey League affiliate.

Laperriere, a former assistant for the Flyers, was named the 11th head coach in Lehigh Valley Phantoms history, the team announced Sunday.

"We're very happy to have Ian serve as the next head coach of the Phantoms," said Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher in a news release. "He has been an extremely dedicated individual to the Flyers organization and has shown a strong work ethic as a player, development coach and an assistant over the last 12 years for us. We are excited to have him at the forefront of developing our prospects, preparing them to reach the NHL and bringing success to Lehigh Valley."

Laperriere, 47, served as assistant coach of the Flyers for the last eight seasons. He previously held the position of Director of Player Development in 2012-13.

He signed with the Flyers as a free agent prior to the 2009-10 season and appeared in all 82 games recording three goals and 17 assists and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final, appearing in 13 games during the playoffs.